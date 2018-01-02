बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अग्निसार क्रिया: अब नहीं होंगे गैस की समस्या से परेशान
Updated Tue, 02 Jan 2018 05:33 PM IST
शरीर को चलाने वाली सभी 13 अग्नियों को इस क्रिया से बल मिलता है। यह क्रिया षटकर्म का एक अंग है। जिन्हें गैस या वायुजनित रोग हैं, उनके लिए यह बहुत उपयोगी है। पूरी सांस भरें और अच्छी तरह से सांस बाहर निकालने के बाद पेट को अंदर की तरफ खींचे और फिर बाहर की ओर ढीला छोड़ें।
जब पेट को आगे-पीछे करते हुए मांसपेशियां दुखने लगें और सांस रोकना मुश्किल हो जाए, तब पेट को ढीला छोड़ दें और सांस भरकर आराम से सीधे खड़े हो जाएं। थोड़े विश्राम के बाद इस क्रिया को फिर से दुहराएं। शुरुआत में इसे लगभग 10 बार करें। पेप्टिक अल्सर, कोलाइटिस, हर्निया, पेट के ऑपरेशन, मासिक धर्म, गर्भावस्था आदि की स्थिति में इसका अभ्यास न करें।
Your Story has been saved!