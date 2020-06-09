Unlock 1.0: मॅाल और मंदिर जाते समय इन बातों का रखें ध्यान, कोरोना से बचाव के लिए जरूरी है इन नियमों का पालन

{"_id":"5edf6ace250c17191837bbe2","slug":"unlock-1-0-rules-guidelines-temple-and-mall-open","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Unlock 1.0: \u092e\u0945\u093e\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0932\u0928","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
unlock 1.0
- फोटो : amar ujala
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
- फोटो : PTI
आरोग्य सेतु ऐप
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
online payment
- फोटो : social media
मंदिर में कम से 6 फीट की दूरी बनाएं रखें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला