शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Lifestyle ›   Health & Fitness ›   World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2020: Not only Girls, Bous must know about menstruation, Period, Sanitary napkin, Says Smriti Irani

न केवल लड़कियों बल्कि लड़कों को भी सिखाया जाए, मासिक धर्म होना शर्म की बात नहीं

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 28 May 2020 02:37 PM IST
विज्ञापन
sanitary napkins
sanitary napkins
ख़बर सुनें
महिला एवं बाल विकास मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी ने मासिक धर्म स्वच्छता दिवस पर लोगों से लड़कियों के साथ ही लड़कों को भी इस तथ्य को लेकर शिक्षित करने की अपील की कि रजस्वला (मासिक धर्म) होना कोई शर्म की बात नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा कि जन औषधि केंद्रों के जरिए भारत की लाखों महिलाओं को ‘सेनेटरी नैपकीन’ किफायती दामों में उपलब्ध कराए जा रहे हैं।
विज्ञापन


ईरानी ने ट्वीट किया कि जन औषधि केंद्रों के जरिए लाखों भारतीय महिलाओं को किफायती दामों में ‘सेनेटरी नैपकीन’ उपलब्ध कराए जा रहे हैं ताकि मासिक धर्म से जुड़ी स्वच्छता सुनिश्चित की जा सके। मासिक धर्म स्वच्छता दिवस 2020 पर ना केवल लड़कियों को बल्कि लड़कों को भी इस तथ्य को लेकर शिक्षित करने का संकल्प करें की रजस्वला कोई शर्म की बात नहीं है।’’

‘मासिक धर्म स्वच्छता दिवस’ हर वर्ष 28 मई को मासिक धर्म स्वच्छता प्रबंधन के महत्व को रेखांकित करने के लिए मनाया जाता है।
CLAT EXAM 2020: एक्सपर्ट ने बताया कैसे करनी है क्लैट की तैयारी और किन बातों का रखना है ख्याल
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
world menstrual hygiene day menstrual hygiene day menstrual cycle

सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें  लाइफ़ स्टाइल से संबंधित समाचार (Lifestyle News in Hindi), लाइफ़स्टाइल जगत (Lifestyle section) की अन्य खबरें जैसे हेल्थ एंड फिटनेस न्यूज़ (Health  and fitness news), लाइव फैशन न्यूज़, (live fashion news) लेटेस्ट फूड न्यूज़ इन हिंदी, (latest food news) रिलेशनशिप न्यूज़ (relationship news in Hindi) और यात्रा (travel news in Hindi)  आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ (Hindi News)।  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Hamirpur (Himachal)

बड़ी लापरवाही: 15 कोरोना संक्रमितों को निगेटिव बताकर भेज दिया घर, जांच के आदेश

28 मई 2020

आईजीपी कश्मीर विजय कुमार
Jammu

पुलवामा आईईडी हमले पर बोली जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस, 40 किलो था विस्फोटक और निशाने पर थे सुरक्षाबल

28 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
अमिताभ बच्चन का घर जलसा
Bollywood

अंदर से किसी स्वर्ग से कम नहीं दिखता है अमिताभ बच्चन का घर 'जलसा', पहली बार देखें INSIDE तस्वीरें

28 मई 2020

आतंकियों के मंसूबे नाकाम
Jammu

बारूदी कार से पुलवामा को फिर दहलाना चाहते थे आतंकी, इस तरह टली बड़ी घटना, देखें वीडियो

28 मई 2020

डीजे साउंड
Jhansi

टिड्डी दल को भगाने के लिए अनोखे जतन, डीजे साउंड-ढोल नगाड़े व बगैर साइलेंसर के ट्रैक्टर...

28 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
जम्मू कश्मीर में आतंकियों के मंसूबे नाकाम
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुलवामा जैसे आतंकी हमले की साजिश नाकाम, राजपोरा में कार से आईईडी बरामद

28 मई 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

28 फरवरी 2020 को चर्चा में थी भड़काऊ बयानों पर हाईकोर्ट की सख्ती और लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल बनने वाली तीसरी महिला

28 मई 2020

घर लौटते प्रवासी मजदूर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

41 साल बाद बदलेगी प्रवासी मजदूरों की परिभाषा, बिल लाने की तैयारी में सरकार

28 मई 2020

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप और चीनी राष्ट्रपती शी जिनपिंग
World

अब और गहराएगा चीन-अमेरिका विवाद, उइगर मुस्लिमों के उत्पीड़न के खिलाफ अमेरिकी संसद में बिल पास

28 मई 2020

अमेरिका में एक अफ्रीकी मूल के अमेरिकी शख्स की पुलिस बर्बरता से मौत हो गई
World

मरने से पहले आखिरी बार बोला शख्स, ‘आपका घुटना मेरी गर्दन पर है, मैं सांस नहीं ले पा रहा हूं...’

28 मई 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited