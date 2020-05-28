न केवल लड़कियों बल्कि लड़कों को भी सिखाया जाए, मासिक धर्म होना शर्म की बात नहीं

Affordable sanitary napkins have been made available through all Jan Aushadhi Kendras thereby ensuring #MenstrualHygiene for millions of Indian women. On #MHDay2020 let’s commit ourselves to educating not only girls but also boys that menstruation is not a matter of shame. https://t.co/5U0XRyARW9— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 28, 2020
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें लाइफ़ स्टाइल से संबंधित समाचार (Lifestyle News in Hindi), लाइफ़स्टाइल जगत (Lifestyle section) की अन्य खबरें जैसे हेल्थ एंड फिटनेस न्यूज़ (Health and fitness news), लाइव फैशन न्यूज़, (live fashion news) लेटेस्ट फूड न्यूज़ इन हिंदी, (latest food news) रिलेशनशिप न्यूज़ (relationship news in Hindi) और यात्रा (travel news in Hindi) आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ (Hindi News)।
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|