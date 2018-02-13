अपना शहर चुनें

दुख में भी आपको खुश रखने में मदद करते हैं ये हार्मोन्स

ऊर्जा डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 12:55 PM IST
happy harmones are responsible to make us feel happiness
happy harmones

डॉ. श्रीगोपाल काबरा  के मुताबिक,

  • कोर्टिसोल हमें आगे बढ़ने को प्रेरित करता है। दिमाग को आने वाले खतरों से आगाह करता है। यह हार्मोन हमेशा हमारे अंदर रहता है।
  • सभी मानवीय भाव व भावनाएं मस्तिष्क में अंतःस्त्रावी न्यूरोट्रांसमीटर रसायन (हार्मोंस) आधारित होते हैं। सुख-दुःख के भाव का उद्गम स्त्रोत ये अंतःस्रावी हार्मोंस ही होते हैं।
  • हैप्पी हार्मोंसः स्रावी वो रसायन होते हैं, जो निर्धारित लक्ष्य स्थित कोशिकाओं को एक विशिष्ट रूप से प्रभावित करते हैं। मस्तिष्क की सभी भावानात्मक प्रक्रियाएं इन्हीं के द्वारा संचालित होती हैं।
  • दिमाग में स्रावित डोपामिन हार्मोन की ऊर्जा से हम लक्ष्य पूरा कर पाते हैं। इससे हम उन चीजों को पाने के प्रयास करते हैं, जो हमें पसंद हैं। हर रोज नया लक्ष्य लाने से दिमाग डोपामिन की खुशी देता है।
  • सेरिटोनिन विश्वास पैदा करता है। जब कोई आदर करता है, तब हम सेरिटोनिन का अनुभव करते हैं। सोच को खामियों पर फोकस करने से सेरिटोनिन डिप्रेस होता है।
happy harmones depression

