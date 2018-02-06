अपना शहर चुनें

ऑयल इंडिया लिमिटेड में इंटरव्यू पास करें और नौकरी पाएं, लास्ट डेट 19 फरवरी

जॉब डेस्क/ अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 04:57 PM IST
vacancy in Oil India Limited for the post of Fire service officer
ऑयल इंडिया लिमिटेड में इंटरव्यू पास करें और नौकरी पाएं। आवेदन पत्र के निर्धारित प्रारूप को सावधानीपूर्वक भरें। आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 19 फरवरी है। जल्द आवेदन करें।

वेबसाइट: (www.oil-india.com)

पद का विवरण : फायर सर्विस ऑफिसर (01)

शैक्षणिक योग्यता : मान्यताप्राप्त संस्थान से संबंधित ट्रेड में बीई/ बीटेक की डिग्री।  

कार्यानुभव : न्यूनतम 01 वर्ष 

आयु सीमा :  संस्थान के नियमानुसार
