सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ का बड़ा एलान, यूपी UP पुलिस में होगी 1.62 लाख भर्तियां

जॉब डेस्क/ अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 29 Jan 2018 08:22 PM IST
vacancies in Uttar Pradesh police of 1.62 lakhs says cm yogi Adityanath
उत्तर प्रदेश के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने बड़ा एलान किया है। गोरखपुर में उन्होंने कहा कि उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस में 1,62,000 पदों पर भर्तियां होंगी। सीएम ने मीडिया से बातचीत के दौरान कहा कि सूबे में हम जल्द ही 1.62 लाख पदों भर्ती करेंगे। 

साथ ही मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कहा कि हमरी सरकार का मकसद युवाओं को ज्यादा से ज्यादा रोजगार देना है। हम किसी के साथ पक्षपात नहीं करेंगे। गौरतलब है कि यूपी पुलिस विभाग में करीब 1 लाख 62 हजार पद खाली पड़े हैं। 
 

आपको बता दें कि हाल ही में यूपी सरकार ने यूपी पुलिस में 42 हजार सिपाहियों की भर्ती के लिए विज्ञापन जारी कर दिया गया है। जिसके लिए 22 जनवरी से आवेदन प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई थी। 22 फरवरी तक आवेदन किए जाएंगे। भर्ती प्रक्रिया चार चरणों में होगी। परीक्षा में माइनस मार्किंग भी होगी।
