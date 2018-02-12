अपना शहर चुनें

10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, इंडियन ऑयल कॉर्पोरेशन में हैं बंपर वैकेंसी

जॉब डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 02:47 PM IST
Job opportunity for 10th pass in indian oil corporation ltd
इंडियन ऑयल कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड (IOCL) ने वैकेंसी निकाली है। मान्यता प्राप्त संस्थान से 10वीं पास एवं संबंधित ट्रेज में आईटीआई डिप्लोमाधारक आवेदन कर सकते हैं।


पद का विवरण : टेक्नीशियन अप्रेंटिस
कुल पदः 225
आयु सीमा : न्यूनतम 18 वर्ष अधिकतम 24 वर्ष (31 जनवरी, 2018 से मान्य)
