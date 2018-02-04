अपना शहर चुनें

Bihar Police Constable Result 2017: रिजल्ट जारी, ऐसे करें चेक

जॉब डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 10:33 AM IST
Bihar Police Constable Result 2017 declared check here
बिहार पुलिस कॉन्सटेबल (CSBC, Bihar Police Constable Result 2017) के पदों के लिए आयोजित कराई गई परीक्षा का परिणाम घोषित कर दिया गया है। विभाग ने कुल 9900 पदों के लिए परीक्षा का आयोजन कराया था।  बिहार कॉन्सटेबल एग्जामिनेशन के लिए करीब 11 लाख उम्मीदवारों ने रजिस्टर किया था। वहीं 15 अक्टूबर को राज्य में 22 सेंटर पर एग्जाम कराया गया था। लिखित परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण करने वाले छात्रों को बाद के राउंड के लिए बुलाया जाएगा। अगले चरण के लिए करीब 50,000 छात्रों को शॉर्टलिस्ट किया जाएगा। कैंडिडेट्स बिहार पुलिस कॉन्सटेबल के आधिकारिक वेबसाइट csbc.bih.nic.in पर जाकर अपना परिणाम देख सकते हैं। 
