झारखंड : रांची में ट्रिपल मर्डर, नशे में धुत पुलिस ने पत्नी और बेटा-बेटी को मार डाला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Updated Sat, 01 Feb 2020 09:37 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
रांची में एक पुलिसकर्मी ब्रजेश की पत्नी, बेटा और बेटी शुक्रवार रात मृत पाए गए। रांची के सिटी एसपी ने मामले की पुष्टि की है। एसपी सिटी ने बताया कि शहर के बड़गांई इलाके में एक पुलिस वाले ने अपने परिवार के तीन लोगों की हत्या कर दी।
पुलिस के मुताबिक नशे में धुत पुलिसकर्मी ने अपनी पत्नी, बेटा और बेटी को घरेलू विवाद में जान से मार दिया और खुद भी जहर खा कर आत्महत्या की कोशिश की। जिंदगी से जूझ रहे पुलिसकर्मी को रिम्स में भर्ती कराया गया है। 

आरोपी पुलिसकर्मी स्पेशल ब्रांच में तैनात है। सदर थाना की पुलिस मौके पर पहुंचकर मामले की छानबीन कर रही है।
 
ranchi sp city dead
