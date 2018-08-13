शहर चुनें

7 नाबालिग बच्चों को कराया गया रिहा, मानव तस्कर गिरफ्तार

एजेंसी/भाषा Updated Mon, 13 Aug 2018 01:53 PM IST
गिरफ्तार
गिरफ्तार
झारखंड के पाकुड़ जिले से सात नाबालिग पहाड़िया आदिवासी बच्चों को रिहा कर एक मानव तस्कर को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। उप-मंडलीय पुलिस अधिकारी (एसडीपीओ) अशोक कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि खुफिया जानकारी के आधार पर पुलिस के एक दल ने अमरपाड़ा बस स्टैंड पर छापा मार बच्चों को रिहा कराया और मानव तस्कर को गिरफ्तार किया, जब वे उत्तर प्रदेश की बस में चढ़ने ही की वाले थे। 
सभी बच्चों की उम्र 12 से 14 वर्ष के बीच है। इनमें से छह पाकुड़ जिले के अमरपा के निवासी हैं जबकि एक नाबालिग दुमका जिले के गोपीकंदर का निवासी है। पुलिस ने बताया कि मानव तस्कर नौकरी दिलाने का लालच देकर उन्हें उत्तर प्रदेश ले जा रहा था।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

