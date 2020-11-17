झारखंड सरकार ने छठ पूजा-स्नान की नहीं दी अनुमति, नाराज लोगों ने किया प्रदर्शन

Ranchi: BJP & Chhath Puja Samiti held a protest against Jharkhand govt's order to not permit #ChhathPuja in water bodies due to #COVID19.— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2020
A protestor says, “People are angry with state govt's guidelines for Puja. Chhath Puja Samiti is holding a protest & BJP is supporting them" pic.twitter.com/KOfaM76LG3
