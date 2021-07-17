बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Jharkhand ›   one person and apprehended 4 minors arrested by ranchi police in connection with the abduction and gang rape of a minor girl in the Bero area

झारखंड: रांची के बेरो में नाबालिग लड़की से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, एक व्यक्ति और चार नाबालिग गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Published by: संजीव कुमार झा Updated Sat, 17 Jul 2021 10:01 PM IST

सार

इस मामले में संबंधित धाराओं के तहत पुलिस ने प्राथमिकी दर्ज की है। रांची ग्रामीण के एसपी नौशाद आलम ने इसकी जानकारी दी है।
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर

विस्तार

झारखंड की राजधानी रांची के निकट बेरो क्षेत्र में स्कूल परिसर में एक नाबालिग लड़की के अपहरण और सामूहिक दुष्कर्म के मामले में एक व्यक्ति और 4 नाबालिगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। इस मामले में संबंधित धाराओं के तहत पुलिस ने प्राथमिकी दर्ज की है। रांची ग्रामीण के एसपी नौशाद आलम ने इसकी जानकारी दी है।
city & states jharkhand crime news ranchi
