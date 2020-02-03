शहर चुनें

झारखंड : पुलिस ने 27 वांछित नक्सलियों के पोस्टर जारी किए, 25 लाख तक के इनाम घोषित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लातेहार Updated Mon, 03 Feb 2020 11:05 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : Social Media
ख़बर सुनें
झारखंड के नक्सल प्रभावित क्षेत्र लातेहार और इसके आसपास के इलाकों में सक्रिय नक्सलियों के पोस्टर जारी कर स्थानीय लोगों से पकड़ने में मदद करने की अपील की है। लातेहार पुलिस ने इन इलाकों में सक्रिय 27 वांछित नक्सलियों के पोस्टर जारी किए हैं। इन सभी पर एक लाख से लेकर 25 लाख तक के इनाम घोषित हैं। पुलिस ने स्थानीय लोगों से नक्सलियों को पकड़ने में मदद करने की अपील की है।
jharkhand latehar police
