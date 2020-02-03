झारखंड : पुलिस ने 27 वांछित नक्सलियों के पोस्टर जारी किए, 25 लाख तक के इनाम घोषित

Jharkhand: Latehar police have released posters of 27 wanted naxals active in Latehar and surrounding areas. All of them are carrying rewards ranging from Rs 1 lakh to 25 lakhs. Police have urged locals to help them nab the naxals.— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
रविवार को सुरक्षा बलों और नक्सलियों के बीच मुठभेड़ हुई। पी मुरुगन, एसपी बोकरो ने बताया कि चतरोचट्टी थाना क्षेत्र में सुरक्षा बलों और नक्सलियों के बीच मुठभेड़ हुई।
2 फरवरी 2020