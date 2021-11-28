झारखंड: बोकारो में बंद पड़ी कोयला खदान में हादसा, चार लोग फंसे, एनडीआरएफ ने संभाला मोर्चा

Jharkhand | Four people are feared trapped in an abandoned coal mine in Bokaro.
"NDRF team present at the spot, the locations of victims are not clear yet," said NDRF Official pic.twitter.com/wPmkCpMh3J— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2021
बताया जा रहा है कि बोकारो जिले के चंदनकियारी स्थित बंद पड़े पर्वतपुर कोल ब्लॉक में लंबे समय से अवैध खनन चल रहा था। इसी क्रम में शुक्रवार को खनन का काम चल रहा था। अचानक से खदान धंसने के कारण खनन कार्य मे लगे लोग फंस गए। कुछ लोगों को आनन-फानन में बाहर निकाला गया।
