झारखंड में 9 नक्सलियों ने किया सरेंडर, किए कई अजीबो-गरीब खुलासे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Updated Thu, 05 Jul 2018 02:39 PM IST
झारखंड में 9 नक्सलियों ने लतेहार पुलिस के सामने सरेंडर किया है। नक्सलियों ने इस दौरान एक अजीबो गरीब खुलासा भी किया है। उन्होंने कहा है कि नक्सली शिविरों में बहुत सारी समस्याएं हैं। एक वरिष्ठ नक्सली नागरिक ने कहा कि शिविरों में नक्सलीवाद के सिद्धांतों का पालन नहीं किया जाता है। इस खुलासे के बाद पता चलता है कि इन्होंने पुलिस, सरकार या किसी के दवाब में आकर आत्मसमर्पण नहीं किया है बल्कि खुद अपने ही लोगों से परेशान होकर इन्होंने यह कदम उठाया है।   




हालांकि इनके इस कदम की तारीफ की जा रही है। यही नहीं सीआरपीएफ के जवानों ने इनका स्वागत किया है। लोगों ने इनका फूल मालाओं से भी स्वागत किया है। इनके इस कदम के बाद इन्हें कुछ रुपये भी भेट किए गए हैं। 

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

