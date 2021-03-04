शहर चुनें

झारखंड: पश्चिम सिंहभूम में आईईडी बम धमाका, दो जवान शहीद, तीन घायल

Sneha Baluni न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पश्चिमी सिंहभूम Published by: स्नेहा बलूनी
Updated Thu, 04 Mar 2021 10:49 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
झारखंड के पश्चिम सिंहभूम के होयातू गांव के वन क्षेत्र में गुरुवार को आईईडी बम धमाका हो गया है। इसमें दो जवान शहीद जबकि तीन घायल हो गए हैं। यह धमाका आज सुबह आठ बजकर 45 मिनट पर हुआ। शहीद जवान झारखंड जगुआर ऑफ स्टेट पुलिस के थे। धमाके में  झारखंड जगुआर ऑफ स्टेट पुलिस के दो जवान गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए हैं।
इसके अलावा सीआरपीएफ की 197 बटालियन का भी एक जवान घायल हो गया है। यह जानकारी सीआरपीएफ ने दी है। वहीं झारखंड पुलिस का कहना है कि आईईडी को नक्सलियों ने प्लांट किया था। धमाके के बाद क्षेत्र में सर्च ऑपरेशन जारी है। मामले से संबंधित ज्यादा जानकारी का इंतजार किया जा रहा है।


 
 

city & states jharkhand ied blast jharkhand jaguar of state police critical condition

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
