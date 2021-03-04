झारखंड: पश्चिम सिंहभूम में आईईडी बम धमाका, दो जवान शहीद, तीन घायल

Today at about 8:45 am, a pressure IED blast took place in the forest area of Hoyahatu village in West Singhbhum, Jharkhand. 2 jawans of Jharkhand Jaguar of State Police reportedly lost their lives while 2 received critical injuries. One jawan of 197 Battalion CRPF injured: CRPF— ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.