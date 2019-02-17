PM Modi in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand: Mai is dharti ke saput Shahid Vijay Soren ko ek baar fir shraddhanjali arpit karta hai. Main Gumla mein maujud unke parivaron ko hriday se naman karta hu. Unke bacche badi bahaduri se is samay ka saamna kar rahe hain. #PulwamaTerroristAttack pic.twitter.com/A3QlAcMDc1 — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2019

Jharkhand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives beneficiaries the keys of their houses under Prime Minister's Housing Scheme in Hazaribagh pic.twitter.com/NR36UGakUF — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of various developmental projects in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand. pic.twitter.com/sC1a8oS7b2 — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी रविवार को झारखंड के हजारीबाग में मेडिकल कॉलेज भवन का उद्घाटन करने पहुंचे। उन्होंने यहां पुलवामा हमले में शहीद हुए गुमला के जवान को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए कहा कि वह गौरवान्वित हैं कि इस विकट समय में शहीदों के बच्चे बहादुरी से स्थिति का सामना कर रहे हैं।पीएम ने कहा कि मैं इस धरती के सपूत शहीद विजय सोरेन को एक बार फिर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित कता हूं। गुमला में मौजूद उनके परिवारों केा हृदय से नमन करता हूं। उनके बच्चे बड़े बहादुरी से इस समय का सामना कर रहे हैं।इससे पहले प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने झारखंड के दुमका और पलामू में भी मेडिकल कालेज भवनों का उद्घाटन किया। पीएम मोदी ने हजारीबाग में प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के लाभुकों को उनके घरों की चाबियां सौंपीं।प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने हजारीबाग में कई विकास योजनाओं की आधारशिला रखी।