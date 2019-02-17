शहर चुनें

I tribute to mrtyr of Pulwama Terrorist Attack PM Modi in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand

झारखंड : पीएम मोदी ने हजारीबाग में रखी विकास परियोजनाओं की आधारशिला, शहीदों को किया नमन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Updated Sun, 17 Feb 2019 04:02 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi - फोटो : ANI
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी रविवार को झारखंड के हजारीबाग में मेडिकल कॉलेज भवन का उद्घाटन करने पहुंचे। उन्होंने यहां पुलवामा हमले में शहीद हुए गुमला के जवान को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए कहा कि वह गौरवान्वित हैं कि इस विकट समय में शहीदों के बच्चे बहादुरी से स्थिति का सामना कर रहे हैं।  पीएम ने कहा कि मैं इस धरती के सपूत शहीद विजय सोरेन को एक बार फिर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित कता हूं। गुमला में मौजूद उनके परिवारों केा हृदय से नमन करता हूं। उनके बच्चे बड़े बहादुरी से इस समय का सामना कर रहे हैं। 
इससे पहले प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने झारखंड के दुमका और पलामू में भी मेडिकल कालेज भवनों का उद्घाटन किया। पीएम मोदी ने हजारीबाग में प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के लाभुकों को उनके घरों की चाबियां सौंपीं। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने हजारीबाग में कई विकास योजनाओं की आधारशिला रखी। 

pulwama pulwama aatanki hamla pulwamaterroristattack pulwama terrorist attacks pm modi narendra modi jharkhand
