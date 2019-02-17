पीएम ने कहा कि मैं इस धरती के सपूत शहीद विजय सोरेन को एक बार फिर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित कता हूं। गुमला में मौजूद उनके परिवारों केा हृदय से नमन करता हूं। उनके बच्चे बड़े बहादुरी से इस समय का सामना कर रहे हैं।
PM Modi in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand: Mai is dharti ke saput Shahid Vijay Soren ko ek baar fir shraddhanjali arpit karta hai. Main Gumla mein maujud unke parivaron ko hriday se naman karta hu. Unke bacche badi bahaduri se is samay ka saamna kar rahe hain. #PulwamaTerroristAttack pic.twitter.com/A3QlAcMDc1— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2019
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने हजारीबाग में कई विकास योजनाओं की आधारशिला रखी।
Jharkhand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives beneficiaries the keys of their houses under Prime Minister's Housing Scheme in Hazaribagh pic.twitter.com/NR36UGakUF— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of various developmental projects in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand. pic.twitter.com/sC1a8oS7b2— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
पश्चिमी सिंहभूम जिले में 14 फरवरी को मुठभेड़ में घायल हुई एक महिला नक्सली की जान बचाने के लिए सीआरपीएफ के तीन जवानों ने रक्तदान किया।
17 फरवरी 2019