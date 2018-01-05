Download App
Home ›   Jharkhand ›   FODDER SCAM: Lalu Prasad Yadav's advocate files plea in CBI Court, demanding minimum punishment

चारा घोटाला: लालू ने CBI कोर्ट से की कम-से-कम सजा की मांग, खराब सेहत का दिया हवाला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Updated Fri, 05 Jan 2018 12:53 PM IST
बहुचर्चित चारा घोटाले में दोषी ठहराए गए राष्ट्रीय जनता दल (राजद) सुप्रीमो लालू प्रसाद यादव की ओर से रांची कोर्ट में कम सजा की अपील की गई है। लालू के वकील ये मांग सीबीआई की विशेष अदालत लेकर पहुंचे। याचिका में कहा है कि लालू की सेहत ठीक नहीं है, ऐसे में उनको दी जाने वाली सजा में नरमी बरती जाए।
 
याचिका में कहा गया है कि मैं सीधे तौर पर इस घोटाले में शामिल नहीं पाया गया हूं और मेरी उम्र और सेहत का ध्यान रखते हुए कम सजा दी जाए।
 
पढ़ें: लालू की शिकायत जेल में ठंड लगती है, जज की सलाह- तबला बजाइए

बता दें कि रांची ‌‌स्थित सीबीआई की विशेष अदालत के जज शिवपाल सिंह चारा घोटाले की सुनवाई कर रहे हैं। बता दें कि बीते 23 दिसंबर को लालू यादव समेत 16 आरोपियों को देवघर कोषागार से अवैध रूप से फंड निकालने के मामले में दोषी करार दिया गया था।

कोर्ट ने सजा के लिए 3 जनवरी की तारीख मुकर्रर की ‌थी। लेकिन सजा पर फैसला नहीं हो सका। अब शुक्रवार को कोर्ट इस मामले में फैसला सुनाएगी।

फैसला सुनने के लिए लालू यादव आज कोर्ट पहुंचे हुए थे, उन्हीं के सामने जज शिवपाल सिंह ने खुलासा किया कि "लालू के सम‌र्थन में कुछ लोग उन्‍हें फोन कर रहे हैं, लेकिन निश्चित रहिए मैं कानून से अपना काम करूंगा।"
