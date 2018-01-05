#FLASH: Lalu Prasad Yadav's advocate files plea before Ranchi Special CBI Court demanding minimum punishment to the RJD Chief on health grounds pic.twitter.com/YKWnXUukYo— ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2018
Lalu Yadav ,mentioned in his plea "I have no role in this scam directly; consider minimum punishment keeping in view my age and health grounds" #FodderScamCase— ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2018
बहुचर्चित चारा घोटाले में बिहार के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री लालू प्रसाद यादव गुरुवार को रांची कोर्ट में पेश हुए।
5 जनवरी 2018
