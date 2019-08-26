जम्मू-कश्मीरः किताबों को नया रूप देने वाले सुरेश ने प्रशासनिक सेवा परीक्षा में पाई 10वीं रैंक

वहीं, राजोरी जिले के धनौर गांव की रहने वाली इरमीम शमीम पहले ही प्रयास में एम्स एमबीबीएस प्रवेश परीक्षा पास की। इरमीम शमीम गुर्जर समुदाय से ताल्लुक रखती हैं। उन्होंने अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान की प्रवेश परीक्षा पास कर अपनी मंजिल पाई है।
J&K: Suresh Singh,a book-binder in Udhampur,qualifies for Kashmir Administrative Service&secures rank 10;says,“It was long process,but I remained consistent. My father has been a great inspiration for me. It was his dream that I find a good job. So, I studied to fulfil his dream" pic.twitter.com/VLlCWWVKPg— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
कांग्रेस नेता अधीर रंजन चौधरी के बयान ' जम्मू-कश्मीर के राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक के बयान बिलकुल भाजपा नेताओं की तरह होते हैं और उन्हें जम्मू-कश्मीर में भाजपा का नेता बना देना चाहिए' का राज्यपाल मलिक ने करारा जवाब दिया है।
26 अगस्त 2019