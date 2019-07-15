शहर चुनें

Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Athlete Reyaz of JKAP won two bronze medals in Masters Athletics Sri Lanka Open Championship 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस के जवान ने श्रीलंका में मास्टर्स एथलेटिक्स में जीते दो कांस्य पदक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Mon, 15 Jul 2019 10:54 PM IST
रियाज अहमद
रियाज अहमद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जम्मू कश्मीर पुलिस के क्रास कंट्री के कोच एवं सेलेक्शन ग्रेड कांस्टेबल रियाज अहमद ने श्रीलंका के सुगाथादासा स्टेडियम में 14 जुलाई को हुई छठी मास्टर्स एथलेटिक्स ओपन प्रतियोगिता में बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन किया है। 
उन्होंने पांच हजार मीटर और 1500 मीटर दौड़ में शानदार प्रदर्शन कर देश के लिए दो कांस्य पदक जीतकर राष्ट्र व रियासत का नाम रोशन किया है। 

पुलिस महानिदेशक दिलबाग सिंह और जेएंडके आर्म्ड पुलिस के एडीजीपी एसजेएम जिलानी ने रियाज को इस शानदार उपलब्धि के लिए मुबारकबाद दी है। 

