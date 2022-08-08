Jammu and Kashmir: डोडा और जम्मू में कई जगहों पर एनआईए की छापेमारी, भारी सुरक्षाबल मौजूद

डोडा और जम्मू में अलग-अलग जगहों पर राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (एनआईए) की छापेमारी चल रही है। इस दौरान एनआईए की टीमें कार्रवाई में लगी हुई हैं। मौके पर भारी सुरक्षाबल मौजूद है।
J&K | NIA (National Investigation Agency) carries out raids at different locations in Doda and Jammu. Details awaited.— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2022
