Jammu and Kashmir: डोडा और जम्मू में कई जगहों पर एनआईए की छापेमारी, भारी सुरक्षाबल मौजूद

डोडा और जम्मू में अलग-अलग जगहों पर राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (एनआईए) की छापेमारी चल रही है। इस दौरान एनआईए की टीमें कार्रवाई में लगी हुई हैं। मौके पर भारी सुरक्षाबल मौजूद है।

J&K | NIA (National Investigation Agency) carries out raids at different locations in Doda and Jammu. Details awaited.