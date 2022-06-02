Jammu-Kashmir blast: शोपियां में एक वाहन में विस्फोट, 3 जवान घायल, अस्पताल में कराया भर्ती

शोपियां जिले के सेडो में किराए के एक निजी वाहन में विस्फोट हो गया जिसमें 3 जवान घायल हो गए। घायल जवानों को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

J&K | A blast took place inside a private hired vehicle at Sedow, Shopian. 3 soldiers injured & shifted to hospital. Nature & source (blast due to grenade or already planted IED inside vehicle or malfunctioning of battery) of blast being investigated & will be shared: IGP Kashmir pic.twitter.com/byzJRClzzI