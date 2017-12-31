Download App
पाक उच्चायोग को यहां से भेजे जा रहे आॅनलाइन जूते और चप्पल

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Sun, 31 Dec 2017 10:17 AM IST
youth sends pakistani high commission shoes and slippers online to lodge protest

पाकिस्तान की जेल में बंद भारतीय नागरिक कुलभूषण जाधव के परिजनों के साथ पाकिस्तान में हुई बदसलूकी के विरोध में युवाओं ने उन्हें आॅनलाइन जूते चप्पल भिजवाए हैं। पाकिस्तान में जाधव की पत्नी और उनकी मां से किए गए बर्ताव को लेकर राजस्थान के जोधपुर के युवाओं ने आॅनलाइन जूता आॅर्डर कर उसे दिल्ली स्थित पाकिस्तानी उच्चायोग को भिजवाया है।
बताया गया है कि पाकिस्तान की इस हरकत से गुस्साए जोधपुर के युवकों ने यहां की विशेष मोजड़ी पाक उच्चायोग को भिजवाई है। युवाओं ने कहा कि जिस तरह से पाकिस्तान में जाधव की मां और उनकी पत्नी से जुते उतरवाए गए और माथे की बिंदी तक उतरवा ली गई ऐसे में पाक उच्चायोग को हम जूते भिजवाकर अपना विरोध दर्ज करवा रहे हैं। 

 
कैश आॅन डिलीवरी भेजे चप्पल जूते

kulbhushan jadhav kulbhushan jadhav case

