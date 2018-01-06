Download App
Rajasthan ›   Jaipur

सुषमा स्वराज ने पूरा किया ​इस स्कॉलर का यह बड़ा सपना, जानें कैसे...

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Sat, 06 Jan 2018 01:36 PM IST
sushma swaraj rajasthan sikar girl help in visa matter
सुषमा स्वराज
विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज एक बार फिर से चर्चा में है। दरअसल, उन्होंने एक स्कूली छात्रा की बड़ी मदद की है।

सुषमा स्वराज ने यह मदद इस बार राजस्थान के सीकर की रहने वाली एक स्कूली छात्रा की है। सीकर की रहने वाली भानुप्रिया हरितवाल का राजस्थान सरकार की योजना के तहत एक करोड़ रुपए की छात्रवृत्ति के लिए चयन हुआ है।

समस्या यह थी कि चयन के बावजूद भानुप्रिया को अमेरिका की कैलिफोर्निया स्टेट यूनिवर्सिटी में कम्प्यूटर साइंस विषय में पढ़ाई करने के लिए वीजा मिलने में परेशानी आ रही थी। दो बार उसने वीजा के लिए आवेदन किया, ​लेकिन उसे निरस्त कर दिया।
दूसरा स्थान हासिल किया था भानुप्रिया ने
us visa sushma swaraj
