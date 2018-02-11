अपना शहर चुनें

मौसम का बदला मिजाज, प्रदेश के कई हिस्सों में बूंदाबांदी

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 07:18 PM IST
Rajasthan weather change again, Rain fall in many districts
प्रदेश में आज एक बार फिर मौसम का मिजाज बदला नजर आया। आसमान में सुबह से ही बादल छाए रहे और ठंडी हवाओं ने लोगों को परेशान किया।

राजस्थान में आज सुबह से आसमान में बादल छाए रहे। इसके चलते लोगों को दिन में भी सर्दी का एहसास हुआ। वहीं, ठंडी हवाओं ने वाहन चालकों सहित राहगीरों को परेशान किया। इस दौरान दिन में भी सड़कों पर लोग गरम कपड़ों में लिपटे नजर आए। शाम होते-होते प्रदेश के कई हिस्सों में हुई बूंदाबांदी ने न्यूनतम तापमान में गिरावट ला दी। अलवर जिले के बानसूर, सीकर के रतनगढ़ और फतहपुर, झुंझुनूं के पिलानी, कोटा, बारां जिले के छीपाबड़ौद और देवरी कस्बे सहित उदयपुर के कई हिस्सों में बूंदाबांदी हुई।

इसके चलते यहां सर्दी का जोर फिर से बढ़ गया। लोग सर्दी से बचने के लिए अलाव का सहारा लेते भी दिखे। जयपुर में दिनभर धूलभरी हवाओं ने कंपकंपी छुड़ाई। यहां दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 23.2 और न्यूनतम तापमान 15.7 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। बीते दिन जयपुर का तापमान अधिकतम 26.4 और न्यूनतम 11.5 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था। मौसम विभाग ने प्रदेश के कई हिस्सों में आगामी दिनों में भी बूंदाबांदी होने की संभावना जताई है।
ऐसा रहा तापमान का हाल
