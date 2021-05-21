राजस्थान : आसाराम को बड़ा झटका, हाईकोर्ट ने अंतरिम जमानत याचिका की खारिज

Rajasthan HC rejects interim bail plea of Asaram Bapu, serving life imprisonment in a rape case. He was seeking interim bail on health grounds
He was admitted to AIIMS after contracting COVID & as per his health bulletin he has completed his quarantine period & can be discharged pic.twitter.com/2xey9ICbBj— ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2021
