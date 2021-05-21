बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
TRY NOW

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Rajasthan ›   Jaipur ›   Rajasthan HC rejects interim bail plea of Asaram Bapu, serving life imprisonment in a rape case

राजस्थान : आसाराम को बड़ा झटका, हाईकोर्ट ने अंतरिम जमानत याचिका की खारिज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Published by: संजीव कुमार झा Updated Fri, 21 May 2021 04:43 PM IST

सार

खराब स्वास्थ्य का हवाला देकर आसाराम ने अंतरिम जमानत की मांग की थी लेकिन उन्हें निराशा हाथ लगी। उन्हें दुष्कर्म के आरोप में कोर्ट से आजीवन कारावास की सजा मिली है।
विज्ञापन
आसाराम
आसाराम
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

राजस्थान उच्च न्यायालय ने शुक्रवार को दुष्कर्म  के एक मामले में आजीवन कारावास की सजा काट रहे आसाराम की अंतरिम जमानत याचिका खारिज कर दी है। बता दें कि खराब स्वास्थ्य का हवाला देकर आसाराम ने अंतरिम जमानत की मांग की थी लेकिन उन्हें निराशा हाथ लगी। वहीं एम्स अस्पताल के अनुसार  वे कोरोना से अब स्वस्थ हो गए हैं और उन्हें जल्द ही अस्पताल से छुट्टी मिल सकती है।
विज्ञापन



 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states jaipur asaram rajasthan high court aiims
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

मोगा में गिरा मिग 21
Punjab

क्रैश के आखिरी पल: उड़ते मिग-21 से ही कूद गए पायलट चौधरी, गर्दन टूटने से दर्दनाक मौत

21 मई 2021

डॉ. रणदीप गुलेरिया और डॉ. नरेश त्रेहान
India News

ब्लैक फंगस: कैसे फैलती है यह बीमारी और कैसे करें बचाव? देश के दो बड़े डॉक्टरों ने दी जानकारी

21 मई 2021

बरेली
Bareilly

दबंगई: पहली बार ग्राम प्रधान बने इशहाक की सरेआम हत्या, फिल्मी स्टाइल में 200 मीटर तक दौड़ाकर बरसाईं गोलियां

21 मई 2021

राधा और राजपाल यादव
Bollywood

लव स्टोरी: राजपाल यादव से शादी करने कनाडा छोड़ भारत आई थीं दूसरी पत्नी, उम्र में इतना है फासला

21 मई 2021

Mileage Bikes
Auto News

ज्यादा माइलेज वाली मोटरसाइकिलें: 90 किमी प्रति लीटर तक का जबरदस्त माइलेज देती हैं ये टॉप 5 बाइक्स

21 मई 2021

Mohanlal Birthday
Bollywood

जन्मदिन: साउथ के 'अंबानी' कहे जाते हैं मोहनलाल, लग्जरी गाड़ियों के साथ बुर्ज खलीफा में भी इनका घर

21 मई 2021

radhika apte
Bollywood

दर्द: शर्म के मारे चार दिन तक घर से नहीं निकली थीं राधिका आप्टे, न्यूड वीडियो देख पहचान गए थे लोग

21 मई 2021

फाइल फोटो
Prayagraj

यूपी: सेक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश, युवक और युवतियों को अंतरंग देख पुलिस की भी झुक गई शर्म से आंखें

21 मई 2021

सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद सुशील कुमार
Delhi

सागर हत्याकांड: क्या उत्तराखंड भाग गया सुशील पहलवान? मेरठ टोल पर लगे सीसीटीवी से खुलासा

21 मई 2021

taxi driver murder case
Delhi

दिल्ली: टैक्सी ड्राइवर हत्याकांड में नया मोड़, मां-बेटी ने कराई थी हत्या, वजह जानकर पुलिस भी हैरान

21 मई 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited