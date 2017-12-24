Download App
आपका शहर Close

जसोदा बेन पहुंची भरतपुर, देखी प्रकृति की सुंदरता

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 04:14 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Prime Minister narendra modis wife jashoda ben came to bharatpur

जसोदा बेनPC: अमर उजाला

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की पत्नी जसोदा बेन आज भरतपुर पहुंची और यहां केवलादेव नेशनल पार्क का भ्रमण किया। 
जसोदा बेन निजी कार्यक्रम के तहत भरतपुर पहुंची। इसके बाद वे घना पक्षी विहार पहुंची। यहां पर वह करीब एक घंटे रही। इस दौरान उन्होंने पार्क में शीत प्रवास पर आए विदेशी परिंदों के बारे में जानकारी ली। वन विभाग के अधिकारियों ने उन्हें पार्क के बारे में जानकारी दी। 

पार्क भ्रमण के बाद वे सीधे आगरा के लिए रवाना हो गई। भरतपुर दौरे के दौरान वे मीडिया से दूर रही। 
सम्बंधित खबरें :
Comments

Browse By Tags

prime minister narendra modi narendra modi jashoda ben

स्पॉटलाइट

नाइटी से लेकर तौलिये तक में अर्शी ने ढाया कहर, इन आउटफिट्स में भी दिखीं सेक्सी

  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Arshi Khan Bold Looks

मां बनने वाली महिला को कभी नहीं बतानी चाहिये डिलिवरी की तारीख, वजह भी जान लें

  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
This Is Why Child Delivery Date Should Not Be Revealed To Pregnant Women

मां-बेटी में सिर्फ डेढ़ साल का फर्क, करिश्मा देख नहीं होगा आंखों पर यकीन

  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
A twenty four years embryo frozen baby born in America

बामर लॉरी में असिस्टेंट मैनेजर के पद पर वैकेंसी, आवेदन निःशुल्क

  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Vacancy in Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. for the post of Assistant Manager

अरबपति बिजनेसमैन से शादी करने जा रही कपूर खानदान की ये बेटी, अनुष्‍का की तरह रॉयल होगी वेडिंग

  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
sonam kapoor decide to get marry with boyfriend anand ahuja after anushka sharma wedding

जबर ख़बर

सरकार के चुनावी दांव से गुर्जर नाराज, एक प्रतिशत आरक्षण में पांच जातियां शामिल
Read More

आज का मुद्दा

गुजरात में राहुल गांधी बोले- अगले चुनाव में जीतेंगे 135 सीट, बीजेपी हारेगी

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers in Ahmedabad after gujarat election

Most Read

उपचुनाव के नतीजे तय करेंगे काैन बनेगा 'स‌िकंदरा का स‌िकंदर'

BJP candidate Ajit Pal lead in Sikandra Vidhan Sabha by election
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

उपचुनाव के नतीजे : अजय पाल बने 'स‌िकंदरा के नये स‌िकंदर', 14 हजार वाेटाें के अंतर से जीते

bjp candidate ajit pal win Sikandra By Election
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

अंधविश्वास तोड़ योगी आज पहुंचेंगे नोएडा, पीएम के कार्यक्रम की तैयारियों का लेंगे जायजा

CM Yogi Adityanath will visit noida today for Inspection public meeting palace and metro station
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

21 साल की सुनवाई के बाद दोषी पाए गए लालू, जानिए कब क्या हुआ

lalu yadav found guilty in fodder scam Special CBI Court quantum of sentence on 3rd jan 2018
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

हिमाचल: भाजपा विधायक दल की बैठक जारी, कुछ ही देर में होगा सीएम का एलान

himachal new chief minister to be declared soon
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

चारपाई पर लादकर बैंक ले गए लोग, जानें पूरा मामला

Farmer brought to bank on a cot in Chhattisgarh
  • शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!