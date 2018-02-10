अपना शहर चुनें

शिक्षक भर्ती मामले में रिकॉर्ड पेश कर बताएं, कितने अपात्रों का किया चयन- हाईकोर्ट

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 01:59 PM IST
राजस्थान हाइकोर्ट ने प्रारंभिक शिक्षा विभाग को आदेश दिए हैं कि वह 15 फरवरी को रिकॉर्ड पेश कर बताए की तृतीय श्रेणी शिक्षक भर्ती-2016 में कितने अपात्र अभ्यथियों का चयन किया गया।

न्यायाधीश वीएस सिराधना की एकलपीठ ने यह आदेश मंजू कुमारी व अन्य की ओर से दायर याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए दिए।

याचिका में अधिवक्ता अनूप ढंड ने बताया की राज्य सरकार ने 11 सितम्बर 2016 को तृतीय श्रेणी शिक्षक भर्ती निकली। जिसमें संबंधित विषय में 60 फीसदी अंको से आरटेट या रीट उत्तीर्ण होने की शर्त रखी। इसके अलावा संबंधित विषय स्नातक में भी होना चाहिए था। याचिका में कहा गया की भर्ती में आरटेट या रीट में 60 फीसदी से कम अंक लाने वालो का भी चयन कर लिया गया। इसके अलावा कुछ चयनित अभ्यथियों के पास स्नातक में भी संबधित विषय नहीं है।

यह कहा है याचिका में
