Home ›   Rajasthan ›   Jaipur ›   IPL 11- BCCI paid the due bill of electricity court ordered rca to open a news account for matches

BCCI ने जमा कराया बिजली का बिल, आईपीएल के लिए खुलेगा अलग से खाता

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 08:31 PM IST
IPL 11- BCCI paid the due bill of electricity court ordered rca to open a news account for matches
बीसीसीआई
राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट ने जयपुर में होने वाले आईपीएल के संभावित मैचों के लिए बीसीसीआई से मिलने वाली राशि के लिए आरसीए को अलग से बैंक खाता खोलने को कहा है।

अदालत ने कहा है कि खाते का संचालन आरसीए संविधान में तय प्रक्रिया के अनुसार किया जाए। वहीं अदालत ने बीसीसीआई से समन्वय के लिए आरसीए को किसी एक व्यक्ति को नियुक्त करने को कहा है। इसके साथ ही अदालत ने मामले की सुनवाई 21 फरवरी को तय की है। न्यायाधीश मनीष भंडारी की एकलपीठ ने यह आदेश जयपुर जिला क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन व अन्य की ओर से दायर याचिकाओं पर संयुक्त रूप से सुनवाई करते हुए दिए।

पारदर्शिता लाने के लिए अलग से खाता खोले जाने ​का सुझाव
ipl in jaipur rajasthan cricket association

