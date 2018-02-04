अपना शहर चुनें

सैन्य सम्मान के साथ शहीदों का अंतिम संस्कार, दर्शनों के लिए उमड़ा जनसैलाब

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 02:33 PM IST
उत्तरी कश्मीर के सीमांत जिले कुपवाड़ा में हुए हिमस्खलन की घटना में शहीद हुए राजस्थान के तीनों जवानों का अंतिम संस्कार आज सैन्य सम्मान के साथ किया गया। इस मौके पर यहां शहीदों के दर्शनों के लिए जनसैलाब उमड़ा। साथ ही, कई जनप्रतिनिधि और अधिकारी भी शहीदों को नमन करने पहुंचे।

जानकारी के अनुसार, मछिल सेक्टर की सोना पंडी गली (एसपीजी) में 21 राजपूत की एक चौकी हिमस्खलन की चपेट में आ गई थी। इसके चलते यहां गश्त कर रहे सेना के जवानों को बचने का मौका ही नहीं मिला। घटना में राजस्थान के झुंझुनूं जिले के रहने वाले हवलदार कमलेश सिंह, भरतपुर निवासी नायक बलबीर और अलवर के रहने वाले सिपाही राजेंद्र सिंह गुर्जर की मौत हो गई। हादसे की सूचना के बाद तीनों शहीदों के पैतृक गांवों में शोक का माहौल छा गया।

कल रात वायुसेना के विमान से शहीदों की पार्थिव देह जयपुर एयरपोर्ट पर लाई गई और फिर इनके पैतृक गांव ले जाया गया। जहां सैन्य सम्मान के साथ तीनों शहीदों का अंतिम संस्कार किया गया। इस दौरान यहां शहीदों को अंतिम विदाई देने के जनसैलाब उमड़ पड़ा। हर कोई इस दुख की घड़ी में शहीदों के परिजनों को ढांढस बंधा रहा था।
