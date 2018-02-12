अपना शहर चुनें

'पैडमैन' से प्रभावित है राजस्थान का बजट, जानिए कैसे...

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 04:31 PM IST
akshay kumar film padman- Sanitary pads included in rajasthan budget
padman
राजस्थान सरकार की ओर से आज पेश किए गए बजट में अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म 'पैडमैन' की भी झलक देखने को मिली। बजट में सेनेटरी पैड्स उपलब्ध करवाने की योजना सामने लाई गई है।

दरअसल राजस्थान की मुख्यमंत्री वसुंधरा राजे की ओर से जो घोषणाएं की गई हैं, उनमें 15 से 45 की ग्रामीण महिलाओं व बालिकाओं में Menstrual Hygiene Scheme शुरू करने की घोषणा की गई है। इसके तहत स्टेक होल्डर सेनेटाइजेशन के साथ सेनेटरी पैड्स का वितरण किया जाएगा।

इस योजना के तहत स्कूलों, कॉलेजों, आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र, उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्र, अन्नपूर्णा  केंद्र के माध्यम से सेनेटरी पैड्स उपलब्ध करवाए जाएंगे। योजना के लिए शुरुआती तौर  पर 76 करोड़ रुपए का प्रावधान रखा गया है।
चाइल्ड केयर लीव मिलेगी दो साल की
padman akshay kumar

