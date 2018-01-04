Download App
Home ›   Crime ›   Pregnant woman bitten by four women in China, Video going viral

पति से था अफेयर का शक, बदला लेने के लिए गर्भवती महिला को नंगा कर जमकर पीटा

क्राइम डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नोएडा Updated Thu, 04 Jan 2018 03:17 PM IST
Pregnant woman bitten by four women in China, Video going viral
ये वीडियो आप अपनी शर्त पर देखें क्योंकि पूरा वीडियो आपको परेशान और बेहद परेशान करने के लिए काफी होगा। इंटरनेट पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा ये वीडियो चीन का बताया जा रहा है। इस वायरल वीडियो में कुछ महिलाएं मिलकर एक प्रेग्नेंट औरत को बेरहमी से पीट रही हैं।

मार खाती महिला गिड़गिड़ाते हुए अपने गर्भवती होने की दुहाई भी देती है पर दूसरी महिलाओं के कान में जूं तक नहीं रेंगती। वीडियो में साफ दिख रहा है कि पर्पल कलर का ड्रेस पहनी हुई महिला की जमकर पिटाई हो रही है।
यहा देखिए वीडियो
