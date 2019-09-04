शहर चुनें

मालदीव के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति ने कहा- देश में घुसपैठ कर रहे हैं अल कायदा और आईएसआईएस आतंकी

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 04 Sep 2019 05:51 PM IST
पूर्व राष्ट्रपति मोहम्मद नशीद
पूर्व राष्ट्रपति मोहम्मद नशीद - फोटो : social media
मालदीव के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति मोहम्मद नशीद ने बुधवार को अल कायदा और आईएसआईएस आतंकी संगठनों को लेकर बड़ा बयान दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि अल कायदा और आईएसआईएस के आतंकी मालदीव में धीरे-धीरे अपनी जड़ें फैलाने की कोशिश में लगे हुए हैं। 
मोहम्मद नशीद ने कहा कि अल कायदा और आईएसआईएस के आतंकी सुनियोजित तरीके से  मालदीव में रणनीतिक घुसपैठ कर रहे हैं। आतंकी अपनी रणनीति बना कर मालदीव के सुरक्षा बलों, पुलिस, सेना, शिक्षा मंत्रालय में और कई जगह प्रवासियों के रूप में अपनी जगह बना रहे हैं। 

मालदीव में ऐसी स्थिति को लेकर  पूर्व राष्ट्रपति ने कहा कि हमें देश की नई सरकार पर पूरा भरोसा है। हमें विश्वास है कि नई सरकार इसके खिलाफ कदम उठाएगी और इस स्थिति से निपटने में सफल होगी।
maldives news world news isis news al qaeda international news
