मालदीव के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति ने कहा- देश में घुसपैठ कर रहे हैं अल कायदा और आईएसआईएस आतंकी

Former President of Maldives Mohd Nasheed: We are very confident that the new government will rise up to this challenge and we will be able to dismantle the deep state. https://t.co/whsPyJxNyH— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने बुधवार को रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन से मुलाकात के बाद कहा कि भारत और रूस किसी भी देश के आंतरिक मामलों में ‘बाहरी प्रभाव’ के खिलाफ हैं।
4 सितंबर 2019