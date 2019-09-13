शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Youth wing of left parties stage protest alleging unemployment in state, police lathi charge on them

पश्चिम बंगाल: बोरोजगारी के खिलाफ लेफ्ट ने किया प्रदर्शन, पुलिस ने भांजी लाठियां 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हावड़ा Updated Fri, 13 Sep 2019 02:24 PM IST
वामपंथी दलों की युवा शाखा ने राज्य में प्रदर्शन किया
वामपंथी दलों की युवा शाखा ने राज्य में प्रदर्शन किया - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल के हावड़ा में वामपंथी दलों की युवा शाखा ने राज्य में बेरोजगारी का आरोप लगाते हुए विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। इस दौरान पुलिस के साथ प्रदर्शनकारियों की झड़प हो गई। जिसके बाद पुलिस ने उनपर लाठियां भांजी। पुलिस ने प्रदर्शनकारियों पर पानी बौछार की।
left parties water canon lathi charge
