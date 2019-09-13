पश्चिम बंगाल: बोरोजगारी के खिलाफ लेफ्ट ने किया प्रदर्शन, पुलिस ने भांजी लाठियां 

#WATCH Howrah: Youth wing and student wing of Communist Party of India (Marxist), stage a protest alleging unemployment in the state. Water-cannons used by the police against the protesters. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/c4qNDIPCBm— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
रक्षा अनुसंधान एवं विकास संगठन (DRDO) और एरोनॉटिकल डेवलपमेंट एजेंसी ने आज गोवा तट पर स्थित टेस्ट सेंटर पर एलसीए तेजस के नेवल वर्जन को अरेस्टिंग गियर की सहायता से सफलतापूर्वत शार्ट लैंड कराया।
13 सितंबर 2019