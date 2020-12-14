पश्चिम बंगाल: बीएसएफ जवान को पीटने वाले टीएमसी कार्यकर्ताओं के खिलाफ लिखित में शिकायत दर्ज

पश्चिम बंगाल के मुर्शिदाबाद में सीमा सुरक्षा बल (बीएसएफ) के जवान बिस्वजीत साहनी को कथित तौर पर पीटने वाले तृणमूल कांग्रेस (टीएमसी) के कार्यकर्ताओं के खिलाफ लिखित में शिकायत दर्ज की गई है। जानकारी के अनुसार 11 दिसंबर को मुर्शिदाबाद के कंडी इलाके में एक पार्टी जुलूस के दौरान बिस्वजीत की पिटाई की गई थी। अब इस मामले में कंडी पुलिस स्टेशन में एक लिखित शिकायत दर्ज की गई है।

West Bengal: Biswajit Sahani, a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was beaten up by alleged Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers during a party procession in Kandi area of Murshidabad on December 11. A written complaint has been filed at Kandi Police Station.