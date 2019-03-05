Defence Ministry: Women officers will be granted Permanent Commission in the Indian Army in all the ten branches where women are inducted for Short Service Commission.— ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2019
राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार (एनएसए) अजीत डोभाल ने भारत-पाक के मौजूदा हालात को लेकर अपने अमेरिकी समकक्ष जॉन बॉल्टन से पुलवामा आतंकी हमले और भारत के बदले के बाद क्षेत्र में सुरक्षा स्थिति पर बातचीत की।
5 मार्च 2019