Women officers will be granted Permanent Commission in Indian Army in all ten branches

महिलाओं को सेना की 10 ब्रांच में मिलेगा स्थायी कमीशन, रक्षा मंत्रालय ने किया एलान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 05 Mar 2019 09:39 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
रक्षा मंत्रालय ने मंगलवार को महिला अधिकारियों के लिए बड़ा एलान किया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक, मंत्रालय ने कहा है कि महिला अधिकारियों को भारतीय सेना की उन सभी दस ब्रांच में स्थायी कमीशन दिया जाएगा जहां महिलाओं को शॉर्ट सर्विस कमीशन (एसएससी) में शामिल किया जाता था। 
गौरतलब है कि स्वतंत्रता दिवस को लाल किले के प्राचीर से प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने सेनाओं में शार्ट सर्विस कमीशन के जरिए भर्ती होने वाली महिला अफसरों को स्थाई कमीशन दिए जाने की घोषणा की थी। बता दें कि मौजूदा समय में सेना में महिला अफसरों को स्थाई कमीशन दिया जाता है। लेकिन ऐसा सभी दस ब्रांच में नहीं है। अभी केवल कुछ गैर युद्धक ब्रांचों तक ही यह सीमित है। 

 

indian army defence ministry permanent commission for women women in indian army ministry of defence women in indian air force short service commission women officers woman army officers रक्षा मंत्रालय स्थायी कमीशन
