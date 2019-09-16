शहर चुनें

विंग कमांडर अंजलि सिंह बनीं रूस में भारतीय दूतावास की डिप्टी एयर अटैच

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 16 Sep 2019 06:05 PM IST
विंग कमांडर अंजलि सिंह
विंग कमांडर अंजलि सिंह - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
विंग कमांडर अंजलि सिंह को रूस में भारतीय दूसावास में डिप्टी एयर अटैच के पद पर नियुक्त किया गया है। उन्हें यह नियुक्ति 10 सितंबर को दे दी गई थी। विंग कमांडर अंजलि भारतीय सैन्य बलों की पहली महिला अधिकारी हैं जिन्हें विदेश में किसी भारतीय अभियान में सैन्य राजनयिक के तौर पर नियुक्त किया गया है। 
