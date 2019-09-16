विंग कमांडर अंजलि सिंह बनीं रूस में भारतीय दूतावास की डिप्टी एयर अटैच

Indian Embassy in Russia: Wing Commander Anjali Singh joined Indian Embassy in Russia on 10th September as the Deputy Air Attache. She is the first female Indian Armed Forces Officer to be posted as a military diplomat in any of the Indian missions abroad. pic.twitter.com/OqEszKSJ79— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2019
