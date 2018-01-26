#AshokaChakra awarded to Late Air Force Commando JP Nirala, who lost his life in Bandipora encounter. President Kovind presents award to JP Nirala's mother and wife. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/S6E7pJysdP— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
आज भारत ने जोर-शोर के साथ अपना 69वां गणतंत्र दिवस मनाया। पहली बार इस मौके पर 10 आसियन देशों के नेता मौजूद थे।
26 जनवरी 2018
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.