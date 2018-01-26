अपना शहर चुनें

शहीद की मां-पत्नी को देख राजपथ पर भावुक हुए राष्ट्रपति कोविंद, आंखों से झरझर बहे आंसू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 26 Jan 2018 11:40 AM IST
आंसू निकलना भावुक होने की निशानी होती है। आप किसी बात को लेकर जब भावुक हो जाते हैं या किसी के साथ अंदर तक जुड़े होते हैं तब बरबस आप भावुक हो जाते हैं। कुछ ऐसा ही नजारा था आज सुबह का भी जब राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद भावुक हो गए। बरबस उनकी आंखों से आंसू छलक गए। मौका था शहीद गरुड़ कमांडो जेपी निराला को मरणोपरांत अशोक चक्र से सम्मानित करने का।

जैसे ही शहीद कमांडों की मां और पत्नी को मंच पर आमंत्रित किया गया अचानक ही कोविंद भावुक हो गए और उनकी आंखें छलक गईं। शहीद कमांडो को अशोक चक्र से सम्मानित किया गया। जब एनाउंसर शहीद की मां और पत्नी को मंच पर आमंत्रित करने के दौरान निराला की साहसिक कारनामे को सुनाना शुरू किया वैसे ही देखा गया कि कोविंद भावुक हो गए और उनकी आंखें भर गईं। 

शहीद की मां और पत्नी को सम्मानित  करने के बाद जब वो अपनी कुर्सी पर बैठे तो उनकी आंखों में आंसू थे और वो रूमाल निकाल कर अपने आंसू पोछ रहे थे। 
 

आजाद भारत के इतिहास में यह पहली बार है जब किसी भारतीय वायुसेना के गरुड़ कमांडो को अशोक चक्र से नवाजा गया है। गरुड़ कमांडो जेपी निराला तीन महीने पहले  विशेष ड्यूटी पर थे वो कश्मीर के हाजिन में सेना तैनात थे। उस समय ही आतंकियों से लड़ते हुए वो शहीद हुए। श्रीनगर में हुए इसी ऑपरेशन के दौरान सेना की तरफ से की गई कर्रवाई में आतंकी मसूद अजहर के भतीजा तल्हा रशीद भी मारा गया था।

बिहार के रोहतास के रहने वाले थे शहीद निराला।  वे साल 2005 में वायु सेना में शामिल हुए थे। कमांडो निराला अपने माता-पिता के एकलौते बेटे थे परिवार में माता-पिता के अलावा उनकी पत्नी सुषमा और 4 साल की बेटी जिज्ञासा हैं। कमांडो ने 8 साल पहले ही सेना ज्वाइन किया था। कमांडों निराला जुलाई 2017 में विशेष ड्यूटी पर कश्मीर तैनात किए गए थे।
भारत और ASEAN देशों के बीच बैठक में हुई इन मद्दों पर चर्चा

गुरुवार को पीएम मोदी के साथ आसियान देशों के नेताओं की द्विपक्षीय बैठक हुई, जिसमें सभी ने इस बात पर जोर दिया कि हिंद प्रशांत क्षेत्र में शांति,सुरक्षा और सहयोग के लिए भारत के साथ सहयोग बढ़ाना चाहेंगे।

26 जनवरी 2018

इस वजह से भारत और आसियान देशों की मुलाकात पर है चीन की पैनी नजर

26 जनवरी 2018

26 जनवरी 2018

पद्म पुरस्कारों का ऐलान, महेंद्र सिंह धोनी का नाम भी शामिल

25 जनवरी 2018

25 जनवरी 2018

पाकिस्तान जाकर 'पद्मावत' का विरोध करेगी करणी सेना?

25 जनवरी 2018

25 जनवरी 2018

करणी सेना के विरोध के बीच फेसबुक पर रिलीज हो गई 'पद्मावत'

25 जनवरी 2018

25 जनवरी 2018

