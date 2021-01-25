Home ›   India News ›   WhatsApp Privacy Policy: It is not mandatory to download WhatsApp on your mobile it is voluntary Delhi High Court

व्हाट्सएप प्राइवेसी पॉलिसी पर दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने कहा- एप डाउनलोड करना जरूरी नहीं, अपनी मर्जी है

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 25 Jan 2021 11:13 AM IST
विज्ञापन
दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट
दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
व्हाट्सएप प्राइवेसी पॉलिसी पर दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने कहा- एप डाउनलोड करना जरूरी नहीं, अपनी मर्जी है
विज्ञापन




 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news whatsapp delhi high court

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

इमरान खान
World

पाई-पाई को तरस रहा कंगाल पाकिस्तान, इमरान खान जिन्ना की 'पहचान' गिरवी रख 500 अरब का लेंगे कर्ज

25 जनवरी 2021

अलाव जलाकर ठंड से बचाव करते लोग।
India News

दिल्ली-यूपी समेत उत्तर भारत में कड़ाके की ठंड, बर्फीली हवाओं का सितम जारी, जानें देश के अन्य राज्यों का हाल

25 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
भारतीय-अमेरिकी चिकित्सक डॉक्टर विवेक मूर्ति (फाइल फोटो)
World

भारतीय मूल के अमेरिकी डॉक्टर ने किया आगाह, कहा- 'लगातार रूप बदल रहा कोरोना वायरस, रहना होगा तैयार'

25 जनवरी 2021

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

चीन के ब्रह्मपुत्र पर बांध बनाने से भारत से छिड़ सकती है पानी के लिए जंग

25 जनवरी 2021

करणवीर मोहरा, निधि वी सेठ
Television

करणवीर मेहरा और निधि सेठ ने लिए सात फेरे, शादी के बाद एक दूसरे का हाथ थामे आए नजर

25 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
कपिल शर्मा
Television

The Kapil Sharma Show के फैंस को लगा बड़ा झटका, जल्द बंद होने जा रहा है शो

25 जनवरी 2021

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Prayagraj

पद की गरिमा भूल बेशर्मी पर उतरे अफसर, युवती से फोन पर की अश्लील बातें, ऑडियो वायरल

25 जनवरी 2021

मानसी नाइक, ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन
Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन की हमशक्ल लगती है ये अभिनेत्री, तस्वीर देखकर आप भी खा जाएंगे धोखा

25 जनवरी 2021

वरुण धवन की शादी
Bollywood

वरुण धवन की शादी और जान्हवी कपूर की फिल्म के सेट पर प्रदर्शन, पांच खबरें

25 जनवरी 2021

वरुण धवन की शादी
Bollywood

शादी के बंधन में बंधे वरुण धवन और नताशा दलाल, दूल्हा दुल्हन की पहली तस्वीर आई सामने

24 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X