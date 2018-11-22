शहर चुनें

पश्चिम बंगाल: शोभन चटर्जी ने मंत्री पद के बाद अब कोलकाता के मेयर पद से दिया इस्तीफा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Thu, 22 Nov 2018 03:52 PM IST
शोभन चटर्जी
शोभन चटर्जी - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
तृणमूल कांग्रेस नेता शोभन चटर्जी ने गुरुवार को कोलकाता के मेयर पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। इससे पहले वह 20 नवंबर को पश्चिम बंगाल के आवास एवं दमकल मंत्री के पद से इस्तीफा दे चुके हैं।
बता दें कि मंत्री पद से चटर्जी के इस्तीफा देने के बाद मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने कहा था कि उन्हें कोलकाता के मेयर पद से हटने के भी निर्देश दे दिए गए हैं। उनका कार्यभार शहरी विकास एवं निकाय मामलों के मंत्री फिरद हकीम को सौंपा गया है।

उल्लेखनीय है कि उस वक्त चटर्जी ने कहा था कि मेयर के मामले में आगे फैसला लिया जाएगा। ममता ने कहा था कि शोभन ने पहले भी चार-पांच बार इस्तीफे की पेशकश की थी, हमें लगा कि उन्हें अपनी गलती का अहसास होगा। उनके इस्तीफे को स्वीकार कर राज्यपाल केसरी नाथ त्रिपाठी को भेज दिया है।
 

sovan chatterjee kolkata mayor mamata banerjee west bengal शोभन चटर्जी
