West Bengal: TMC leader Sovan Chatterjee resigns from the post of Kolkata Mayor. He had resigned as West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services and Housing minister on November 20. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/R2Nc8lC7wV— ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2018
शराब कारोबारी विजय माल्या को बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट से बड़ा झटका लगा है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक, गुरुवार को हाईकोर्ट ने विजय माल्या की उस अपील को खारिज कर दिया हैं, जिसमें उसने भगोड़ा आर्थिक अपराधी अधिनियम के तहत कार्रवाई रोकने का अनुरोध किया था।
22 नवंबर 2018