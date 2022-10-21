West Bengal: TET भर्ती को लेकर सड़क पर उतरे छात्र, SFI और DYFI ने किया जोरदार प्रदर्शन; धारा 144 लागू

पश्चिम बंगाल में शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा को लेकर छात्रों और प्रशासन के बीच गतिरोध बढ़ गया है। पिछले 48 घंटे से धरने पर बैठे छात्र शुक्रवार उग्र हो गए। इस दौरान सैंकड़ों की संख्या में छात्र बंगाल प्राथमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड के प्रधान कार्यालय के पास इकट्ठा हो गए और जोरदार प्रदर्शन किया।

#WATCH | West Bengal: Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) qualified candidates protest near the head office of West Bengal Board of Primary Education in Kolkata regarding job recruitment. Section 144 of CrPC imposed in the area pic.twitter.com/Qajpndld2G