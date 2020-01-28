शहर चुनें

कलकत्ता यूनिवर्सिटी के छात्रों ने राज्यपाल की कार का रोका रास्ता, गो बैक के नारे लगाए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कलकत्ता Updated Tue, 28 Jan 2020 01:14 PM IST
जगदीप धनखड़ की कार का छात्रों ने रोका रास्ता
जगदीप धनखड़ की कार का छात्रों ने रोका रास्ता - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल में कलकत्ता विश्वविद्यालय के छात्रों ने राज्यपाल जगदीप धनकड़ की गाड़ी का रास्ता रोक दिया। इतना ही नहीं छात्रों ने उनके खिलाफ गवर्नर गो बैक के नारे लगाए। वह वहां दीक्षांत समारोह में हिस्सा लेने के लिए विश्वविद्यालय पहुंचे थे।
पश्चिम बंगाल के राज्यपाल जगदीप धनखड़
India News

कोलकाताः राज्यपाल जगदीप धनखड़ ने पार्थ चटर्जी से की सार्वजनिक माफी की मांग

20 जनवरी 2020

अधीर रंजन चौधरी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कांग्रेस नेता अधीर रंजन बोले, ममता और राज्यपाल धनखड़ सर्कस के जोकर

17 जनवरी 2020

ममता बनर्जी
India News

मोदी सरकार की 'एनपीआर बैठक' में शामिल नहीं होंगी ममता, बोलीं- राज्यपाल चाहें तो बर्खास्त कर दें

16 जनवरी 2020

पश्चिम बंगाल के राज्यपाल जगदीप धनखड़
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल के राज्यपाल धनखड़ ने कहा- अर्जुन के तीरों में थी परमाणु शक्ति

15 जनवरी 2020

Partha Chatterjee
India News

जरूरत पड़ी तो राज्यपाल के बिना आयोजित होगा कलकत्ता विश्वविद्यालय का दीक्षांत समारोह: बंगाल के मंत्री

14 जनवरी 2020

पीएम मोदी-सीएम ममता की मुलाकात
India News

कोलकाता: ममता ने की पीएम मोदी से मुलाकात, दो बार सीएए के खिलाफ धरने में पहुंचीं

11 जनवरी 2020

jagdeep dhankhar university of calcutta convocation ceremony
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

dia mirza
Bollywood

Dia Mirza : इवेंट में ये बात कहकर फूट-फूटकर रोने लगीं हीरोइन, वायरल हो रहा वीडियो

28 जनवरी 2020

जानकारी देती पुलिस
Kanpur

युवती ने एकतरफा प्रेम में युवक पर तेजाब फेंका, हालत गंभीर, घटना से लोग हैरान

28 जनवरी 2020

gaurav chandel murder case
Delhi NCR

गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड में अब तक का सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, मारना नहीं चाहते थे बदमाश, ये था मकसद

28 जनवरी 2020

pooja bhatt
Bollywood

शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शन को लेकर खुलकर सामने आईं पूजा भट्ट, बोलीं- 'CAA से मेरा घर बंट जाएगा'

28 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi

Nirbhaya Case: मां-पत्नी व भतीजे को देख फूट-फूटकर रोया दोषी अक्षय, पति के रोने पर बीवी ने किया ये काम

28 जनवरी 2020

तानाजी और छपाक
Bollywood

18वें दिन भी अजय देवगन की 'तानाजी' का जलवा कायम, दीपिका की 'छपाक' जुटा पाई इतने लाख

28 जनवरी 2020

Shruti Haasan
Bollywood

माता-पिता की शादी से दो साल पहले हुआ था श्रुति हासन का जन्म, नशे की वजह से करियर को हुआ नुकसान

28 जनवरी 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana
Bollywood

आयुष्मान को 'गे' के किरदार में देख कैसा था बेटे का रिएक्शन, जवाब सुन भर आईं मां की आंखें

28 जनवरी 2020

Adnan Sami
Bollywood

पद्मश्री विवाद में पिता का नाम आने पर भड़के अदनान सामी, बोले- 'उन्होंने अपने देश के लिए...'

28 जनवरी 2020

Bigg Boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: फिर एक दूसरे के करीब आए सिद्धार्थ और शहनाज, आखिर कह दी दिल की बात

28 जनवरी 2020

कपिल मिश्रा
India News

अमर उजाला से बोले भाजपा नेता कपिल मिश्रा, 'जो मैंने बोला है वो दिल्ली का हर बच्चा बोल रहा है'

भाजपा नेता कपिल मिश्रा ने अपने पाकिस्तान वाले बयान पर कायम हैं। उन्होंने कहा की जो मैंने बात कही है वो दिल्ली का हर बच्चा कह रहा है।

28 जनवरी 2020

नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

एनसीसी की रैली में बोले पीएम मोदी, अब टाला नहीं टकराया और निपटा जाएगा

28 जनवरी 2020

सीएए
India News

CAA-NRC के विरोध में उतरीं पूजा भट्ट, कहा- जब तक नेता नहीं सुनेंगे तब तक नहीं रुकेंगे

28 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया
India News

निर्भया के दोषी विनय शर्मा ने जेल में लिखी नोटबुक, नाम रखा ‘दरिंदा’, बनाए स्केच

28 जनवरी 2020

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय सचिव राहुल सिन्हा
India News

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय सचिव राहुल सिन्हा बोले, शाहीन बाग धरने पर बैठे लोग बांग्लादेशी और पाकिस्तानी

28 जनवरी 2020

कांग्रेस
India News

हिंदीभाषी को मिल सकती है मुंबई कांग्रेस की कमान, रेस में हैं ये नेता

28 जनवरी 2020

दीया मिर्जा
India News

जयपुर लिटरेचर फेस्टिवल में क्लाइमेंट इमरजेंसी पर बोलते रो पड़ीं दीया मिर्जा,वायरल हुआ वीडियो

28 जनवरी 2020

nirbhaya case
India News

निर्भया केसः दोषी मुकेश की याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई शुरू

28 जनवरी 2020

प्रवोश वर्मा शाहीन बाग
India News

BJP MP प्रवेश वर्मा का शाहीन बाग पर बिगड़े बोल,'मोदी जी नहीं होंगे तो ये लोग घर में घुसकर मारेंगे'

28 जनवरी 2020

अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

केंद्र सरकार उल्फा-आई के साथ शांति वार्ता के लिए तैयार, बातचीत का न्योता भेजा

28 जनवरी 2020

अमर उजाला से बोले भाजपा नेता कपिल मिश्रा, 'जो मैंने बोला है वो दिल्ली का हर बच्चा बोल रहा है'

भाजपा नेता कपिल मिश्रा ने अपने पाकिस्तान वाले बयान पर कायम हैं। उन्होंने कहा की जो मैंने बात कही है वो दिल्ली का हर बच्चा कह रहा है।

28 जनवरी 2020

विराट कोहली 1:07

विराट कोहली का हैरतअंगेज स्टंट, सोशल मीडिया पर फैन्स हुए हैरान

28 जनवरी 2020

सीएए 1:51

CAA-NRC के विरोध में उतरीं पूजा भट्ट, कहा- जब तक नेता नहीं सुनेंगे तब तक नहीं रुकेंगे

28 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया 2:08

निर्भया के दोषी विनय शर्मा ने जेल में लिखी नोटबुक, नाम रखा ‘दरिंदा’, बनाए स्केच

28 जनवरी 2020

दीया मिर्जा 1:16

जयपुर लिटरेचर फेस्टिवल में क्लाइमेंट इमरजेंसी पर बोलते रो पड़ीं दीया मिर्जा,वायरल हुआ वीडियो

28 जनवरी 2020

राम मनोहर लोहिया अस्पताल
India News

दिल्ली, मोहाली के बाद अब मध्यप्रदेश में मिले कोरोनावायरस के संदिग्ध मरीज, अस्पताल में भर्ती

28 जनवरी 2020

कोरोनावायरस
India News

कोरोनावायरस से चीन में 106 लोगों की मौत, जानें दुनियाभर में कहां कितने संक्रमित

28 जनवरी 2020

सबरीमाला मंदिर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सबरीमाला मंदिर: सॉलिसिटर जनरल ने सीजेआई के सामने मामले को किया सूचीबद्ध

28 जनवरी 2020

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह
India News

राजनाथ बोले- क्षेत्रीय सुरक्षा के लिए एक-दूसरे की संवेदनाओं को समझना आवश्यक

28 जनवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

गुजरात दंगों के आरोपियों को जमानत, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने समाज सेवा करने को कहा

28 जनवरी 2020

Bhopal Gas Tragedy
India News

भोपाल गैस त्रासदी: 7,844 करोड़ के अतिरिक्त मुआवजे वाली याचिका पर सुनवाई टली

28 जनवरी 2020

