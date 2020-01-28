कलकत्ता यूनिवर्सिटी के छात्रों ने राज्यपाल की कार का रोका रास्ता, गो बैक के नारे लगाए

West Bengal: Students at University of Calcutta block the car of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and raise slogans of 'Governor go back' against him. He has reached the university for the convocation ceremony there. pic.twitter.com/o23JHdHNzq— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020
भाजपा नेता कपिल मिश्रा ने अपने पाकिस्तान वाले बयान पर कायम हैं। उन्होंने कहा की जो मैंने बात कही है वो दिल्ली का हर बच्चा कह रहा है।
28 जनवरी 2020