पश्चिम बंगाल: सात दुकानों में लगी आग, बुझाने की कोशिश में जुटे दमकलकर्मी

#UPDATE: Two more shops, a total of seven shops so far, completely gutted in fire that has broken out at DI Market in Siliguri. Fire fighting operations are underway. More details awaited. #WestBengal https://t.co/Ei9NUTZpwl pic.twitter.com/nugHLEFGQl— ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.