West bengal shops gutted in fire in siliguri police station fire fighting operations underway

पश्चिम बंगाल: सात दुकानों में लगी आग, बुझाने की कोशिश में जुटे दमकलकर्मी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सिलिगुड़ी Updated Tue, 02 Jun 2020 07:40 AM IST
आग बुझाते दमकलकर्मी
आग बुझाते दमकलकर्मी - फोटो : ANI
पश्चिम बंगाल के सिलिगुड़ी पुलिस स्टेशन के पास डीआई फंड मार्केट में सात दुकानों में आग लग गई है। मौके पर दमकलकर्मी मौजूद हैं जो आग बुझाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। अभी तक किसी के हताहत होने की खबर नहीं मिली है। ज्यादा जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा है।
fire tenders fire fighting operation casualities

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

