West Bengal: दत्तपुकुर में अवैध पटाखा फैक्ट्री में विस्फोट, पांच लोगों की गई जान

पश्चिम बंगाल के उत्तर 24 परगना जिले में रविवार सुबह एक पटाखा फैक्ट्री में विस्फोट में पांच लोगों की मौत हो गई और कई अन्य घायल हो गए।

#WATCH | West Bengal: Several people feared dead in an explosion at the Illegal crackers factory in Duttapukur. A rescue operation is underway. The injured are being taken to Barasat Hospital for treatment: Duttapukur Police sources pic.twitter.com/YzKW7cU8gM

अधिकारी ने कहा कि अब तक तीन शव मिले हैं। विस्फोट में कई लोग घायल हुए हैं। घायलों को नजदीकी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। बता दें, इससे पहले मई में पूर्व मेदिनीपुर जिले के एगरा में एक अवैध पटाखा फैक्ट्री में इसी तरह का विस्फोट हुआ था, जिसमें 12 लोग मारे गए थे।



दत्तपुकुर में अवैध पटाखा फैक्ट्री में हुए विस्फोट पर फायर स्टेशन अधिकारी आशीष घोष ने बताया कि पांच शव बरामद किए गए हैं।

