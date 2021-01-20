शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   West Bengal: several people died in an accident in Dhupguri city of Jalpaiguri district last night due to fog

पश्चिम बंगाल में भीषण सड़क हादसा, 13 की मौत, कई गंभीर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जलपाईगुड़ी Updated Wed, 20 Jan 2021 07:53 AM IST
accident
accident - फोटो : ANI

पश्चिम बंगाल में कोहरे के कारण मंगलवार देर रात जलपाईगुड़ी जिले के धुपगुरी शहर में एक  भीषण सड़क हादसा हो गया। इस हादसे में 13 लोगों की मौत हो गई और कई लोग घायल हो गए। घायलों का अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है। विस्तृत जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा है।
india news national road accident west bengal

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

X