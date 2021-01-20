पश्चिम बंगाल में भीषण सड़क हादसा, 13 की मौत, कई गंभीर

पश्चिम बंगाल में कोहरे के कारण मंगलवार देर रात जलपाईगुड़ी जिले के धुपगुरी शहर में एक भीषण सड़क हादसा हो गया। इस हादसे में 13 लोगों की मौत हो गई और कई लोग घायल हो गए। घायलों का अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है। विस्तृत जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा है।

West Bengal: 13 people died in an accident in Dhupguri city of Jalpaiguri district last night, due to reduced visibility caused due to fog. The injured were taken to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/HHUvqCist6