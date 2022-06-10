Nupur Sharma: पश्चिम बंगाल में भी नुपुर शर्मा के खिलाफ उठी आवाज, पैगंबर पर टिप्पणी के विरोध में किया प्रदर्शन

पैगंबर मोहम्मद पर कथित टिप्पणी के मामले में नुपुर शर्मा के विरोध की आंच अब पश्चिम बंगाल तक पहुंच चुकी है। कोलकाता के पार्क सर्कस में शुक्रवार (10 जून) को सैकड़ों लोग एकजुट हुए और प्रदर्शन किया। बता दें कि इस मामले में भाजपा पहले ही नुपुर शर्मा को पार्टी से निलंबित और नवीन जिंदल को बर्खास्त कर चुकी है।

#WATCH | West Bengal: A large number of people gather in protest at Park Circus in Kolkata against the controversial religious remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma & expelled leader Naveen Jindal pic.twitter.com/a8n5HQ0nky