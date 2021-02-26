पश्चिम बंगाल: लोगों ने ममता दीदी को हटाने और भाजपा को लाने का मन बना लिया है- रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह

People are gathering in huge numbers at our rallies in West Bengal, it shows that people of State have made up their minds to oust Mamata didi and bring BJP: Union Minister Rajnath Singh in Balurghat pic.twitter.com/3NFjyY7QmC

I don't know if didi allowed opening of Jan Dhan accounts in West Bengal but scheme was brought as our former PM Rajiv Gandhi said when he sent 100 paise,people got 14 p. Modi ji said he's not 'majboor PM' but 'majboot PM', & made sure 100 p reaches people:Union Min Rajnath Singh pic.twitter.com/VtYEfe5wGJ

We'll not run govt on basis of caste & religion but on basis of justice & humanity. 'Justice to all,appeasement of none' will be our principle. TMC has put politics above people, it's the reason they don't allow implementation of Centre's schemes in State: Union Min Rajnath Singh pic.twitter.com/VN8oFFsueq