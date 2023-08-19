West Bengal: अधीर रंजन ने बंगाल में कानून-व्यवस्था को लेकर दागे सवाल, प्रधानमंत्री के बारे में कह दी बड़ी बात

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
नसून सत्र के बाद से कांग्रेस नेता अधीर रंजन चौधरी का चर्चा में हैं। वे लगातार केंद्र सरकार पर निशाना साध रहे हैं। पिछले कुछ दिनों से बात की जा रही हैं कि प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के सामने अगर प्रियंका गांधी को उतारा जाए तो जीत हासिल करेंगे। इस पर जब अधीर रंजन से सवाल पूछा गया तो बोले कि कांग्रेस का रुख सबको पता है, अगर कांग्रेस कभी अपना रुख बदलेगी तो हम इसके बारे में बता देंगे।
#WATCH | Kolkata: West Bengal Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "Everybody knows the stand of Congress...Anybody can contest against the Prime Minister be it Priyanka Gandhi or any other Gandhi...If the Prime Minister stays so carefree then why is his (PM Modi)… pic.twitter.com/PKD3AI2ZQE— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed