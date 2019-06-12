शहर चुनें

West Bengal Governer Keshari Nath Tripathi called for all party meeting due to post poll violence

पश्चिम बंगाल : चुनाव के बाद हिंसा की घटनाओं के चलते राज्यपाल ने बुलाई सर्वदलीय बैठक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Wed, 12 Jun 2019 05:52 PM IST
पश्चिम बंगाल के राज्यपाल केशरी नाथ त्रिपाठी
पश्चिम बंगाल के राज्यपाल केशरी नाथ त्रिपाठी - फोटो : ट्विटर
पश्चिम बंगाल के राज्यपाल केशरी नाथ त्रिपाठी ने राज्य में चुनाव के बाद हो रही हिंसात्मक घटनाओं को देखते हुए गुरुवार को प्रमुख राजनीतिक दलों की एक बैठक बुलाई है। कल होने वाली इस बैठक में तृणमूल कांग्रेस (टीएमसी) से पार्थो चटर्जी, भाजपा से दिलीप घोष, भारतीय कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी (माओवादी) से एसके मिश्रा और कांग्रेस से एसएन मित्रा भाग लेंगे। 
राज्यपाल केशरी नाथ ने चारों प्रमुख राजनीतिक दलों को पत्र भेजकर उनसे राजभवन में शाम चार बजे होने वाली इस बैठक में भाग लेने को कहा है। राज्य में भाजपा के अध्यक्ष दिलीप घोष ने राज्यपाल की इस पहल का स्वागत करते हुए कहा कि यह कदम राज्य सरकार को उठाना चाहिए थे। हमें पत्र मिला है, हम कल की बैठक में शामिल होंगे। 

west bengal post poll violence in bengal violence in bengal bjp trinamool congress west bengal governor keshari nath tripathi cpim congress
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.