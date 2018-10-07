शहर चुनें

India News › West Bengal: fire broken out at firecracker factory at Gobindapur bypass in South 24 Parganas

पश्चिम बंगाल: पटाखा फैक्ट्री में हुए तीन धमाके, 10 कर्मचारी घायल, मालिक फरार

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, पश्चिम बंगाल Updated Sun, 07 Oct 2018 05:18 PM IST
West Bengal: fire broken out at firecracker factory at Gobindapur bypass in South 24 Parganas
ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल के दक्षिण 24 परगना जिले के गोबिंदपुर बाईपास के नजदीक स्थित पटाखा फैक्ट्री में आग लग गई। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई से मिली प्राथमिक जानकारी के मुताबिक, पटाखा फैक्ट्री में आग लगने के बाद एक बाद एक करके तीन धमाके हुए। इस धमाके में फैक्ट्री में काम करने वाले 10 कर्मचारी घायल हो गए, जिन्हें इलाज के लिए नजदीकी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। इस मामले में पुलिस ने एक कर्मचारी को गिरफ्तार भी किया है। वहीं फैक्ट्री मालिक घटना के बाद फरार है। 
आग पर काबू पाने घटनास्थल पर कई दमकल की गाड़ियां पहुंची हुई हैं। मौके पर भारी संख्या में लोग भी मौजूद हैं। इस हादसे में कितनी संपत्ति का नुकसान हुआ है इस बात का अंदाजा अभी तक नहीं लगाया जा सका है। आग लगने की वजह भी अभी साफ नहीं हो पाई है। लेकिन पुलिस मौके पर पहुंचकर मामले की पड़ताल में जुट गई है। 
 


 

fire west bengal firecracker factory gobindapur bypass south 24 parganas district पश्चिम बंगाल आग
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

