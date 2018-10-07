West Bengal: A fire has broken out at a firecracker factory at Gobindapur bypass in South 24 Parganas district. Three explosions were heard. Ten workers of the factory injured and taken to a hospital. One employee has been detained by the police while the owner is absconding. pic.twitter.com/1UYyfr0EwI— ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2018
7 अक्टूबर 2018